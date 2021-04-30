Q&A: Amar Urhekar

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

My innate belief is that what we do matters! I wanted to be a surgeon when I grew up, because surgeons save lives. I feel like healthcare comms is the closest I’ll ever come to this. Every single effort, every single interaction, across any stakeholder in the healthcare realm – when done right, with passion and care, has the potential to change people’s lives. That’s the responsibility we have as healthcare comms professionals and I take that very seriously.

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

Well, it’s the opportunity to do better every time. We truly need to overcome the inherent inertia (health comms is tough, regulations, etc, etc) that can exist. We need to push the boundaries and not let the constraints that exist in healthcare comms prevent us from making a difference through our work. We must continue to find ways to be innovative and creative.

Which buzzwords/office jargon get on your nerves?

There are many! Digital transformation, alignment, agree to disagree, with due respect, move the needle, don’t throw the baby out with the bath water...