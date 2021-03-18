Q&A: Avril Lee

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

During the winter lockdown, less and less, but ensuring my daughter is up for school focuses the mind. I do like the lighter mornings...

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

The mix of humanity and science. Meeting patients affected by life-changing illnesses who have been informed and supported by what we do – actually, that’s what really gets me out of bed in the morning!

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

It’s vital that our industry values facts and balance but sometimes it’s frustrating that we can’t have more of a conversation with patients about their health.