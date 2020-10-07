Q&A: Caroline Gosling

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

The fact that you can make that label mean lots of different things and the flexibility and opportunity we have as a result. I’ve worked in brand comms, corporate comms, advertising, med ed, internal engagement, policy, government affairs, omnichannel marketing and now organisational culture change – all under that loose banner.

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

In some places it’s still seen as quite a narrow skill set – especially in-house where a comms background can constrain you within a ‘function’. It makes it harder for people to develop sideways or expand their experience when the thinking and know-how we cultivate doing comms jobs is not recognised as highly transferable.

What’s your favourite bar or eatery?

I love the bar at The Pig in the New Forest. Great cocktails, beautiful setting and comfy seats!