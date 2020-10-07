Q&A: Caroline Gosling

What gets you out of bed in the morning?
The prospect of a couple of quiet hours of thinking time. I’m an early riser and I like to get the tough stuff done first thing before the ‘noise’ of the working day starts.
What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?
The fact that you can make that label mean lots of different things and the flexibility and opportunity we have as a result. I’ve worked in brand comms, corporate comms, advertising, med ed, internal engagement, policy, government affairs, omnichannel marketing and now organisational culture change – all under that loose banner.
What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?
In some places it’s still seen as quite a narrow skill set – especially in-house where a comms background can constrain you within a ‘function’. It makes it harder for people to develop sideways or expand their experience when the thinking and know-how we cultivate doing comms jobs is not recognised as highly transferable.
What’s your favourite bar or eatery?
I love the bar at The Pig in the New Forest. Great cocktails, beautiful setting and comfy seats!
Which book/film would you recommend above all others and why?
A Second Chance by Catherine Hoke. Her story challenged me to think about my privilege, my assumptions and how I respond to life’s circumstances. I found it an uncomfortable read but it’s ultimately a hopeful book – full of possibility.
Which buzzwords/office jargon get on your nerves?
‘Right’ at the end of sentences. It’s annoying, right? It’s becoming ubiquitous and just makes me want to shout ‘No. Wrong, wrong, wrong!’ even if I agree...
Which person, living or dead, do you admire the most and why?
I’m inspired by people who see what needs to happen to make the world better and just get on with doing it. We’re seeing lots of examples right now but my personal standouts are Catherine Hoke and my friend Julie Mathers (pictured above), ethical online retail superstar.
Who is your healthcare comms hero/heroine?
Lisa Burling, founder of LBPR in Australia. She’s expanded her remit beyond healthcare since I worked with her a decade ago but she is an incredible example of personal resilience, go-getting and leadership. She’s also one of the kindest people I’ve come across.
What has been your career highlight to date?
Being given the chance to lead an organisational transformation in a pharma company. I had no idea what I was doing but my boss at the time trusted me when I told her I’d be able to work it out. That moment of bravery/blind faith led to a whole new career direction.
What’s your golden rule/piece of advice for someone starting a career in healthcare comms?
Be open to possibility – watch out for ways you are limiting yourself, your thinking or other people.
Caroline Gosling is Director of Culture & Engagement at Rubica
