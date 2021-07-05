Q&A: Claire Gillis

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

The unpredictability of the day ahead. It’s actually quite invigorating. There’s a whole range of stuff that can hit me – from understanding terrifying science or reconstructing the customer experience, to working out how to reward talent in China. No two days are the same. The variety keeps you alive.

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

The opportunity to influence outcomes for patients – whether through a new approval, better reimbursement or making sure doctors understand why an intervention is good for their practice. That might sound like cliché, but it’s the truth. It’s a privilege to work in health.

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

Realising that access to healthcare is not a basic human right. We see such inequity, not just across developed and developing countries but also within regions, communities and neighbourhoods. Our job is to ensure access is as equitable as possible.