Q&A: Emma Sergeant

Emma Sergeant
What gets you out of bed in the morning?
The buzz of agency life and knowing that every day is different.
What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?
That the work that is done might save a life, change a life for the better or prevent a health problem.
What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?
That often the great work that is done goes unrecognised and even some of those working on it do not fully realise the amazing impact their work might have on society.
What’s your favourite bar or eatery?
Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons – as a treat!
Which buzzwords/office jargon get on your nerves?
Patient-centricity. Why has it been the word of the last five years? Haven’t the healthcare comms and pharma industry always had patients at the core?
Which book/film would you recommend above all others and why?
Being Mortal, which is a book by Dr Atul Gawande. It highlights the need to consider the individual and not over-medicalise the later stages of life. With the ageing population and the pressures on the healthcare system it is a highly relevant read.
Which person, living or dead, do you admire the most and why?
Leonardo di Vinci. He was a left and right brain thinker who combined science with creativity – an inspiration to our industry.
Who’s your healthcare comms hero/heroine?
The paediatric surgeon Edward Kiely who is a leading expert on the separation of siamese twins. I had the honour of being in an operating theatre and participating in one such operation. He was highly skilled in the theatre and also a kind and humble man on the wards at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
What has been your career highlight to date?
Seeing young and talented people I have worked with succeeding and going on to have leading roles in our industry.
What’s your golden rule/piece of advice for someone starting a career in healthcare comms?
Sit in with a doctor and nurse and observe their interactions with patients. Understand the challenges that they and their patients face on a daily basis and where healthcare communications can make the difference.
Emma Sergeant is president of the DAS Group of Companies in Europe.
M3 was founded in 2000 with the goal of changing the world of medicine through making full use of the...