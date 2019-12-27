Q&A: Emma Sergeant

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

That the work that is done might save a life, change a life for the better or prevent a health problem.

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

That often the great work that is done goes unrecognised and even some of those working on it do not fully realise the amazing impact their work might have on society.

What’s your favourite bar or eatery?

Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons – as a treat!