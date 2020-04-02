Q&A: Kate Paxton

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

My cat Sophie. It starts with a slow march across the covers and ends in a nose-to-nose yowl that communicates an immediate need for kibble.

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

In the agency world, I get to work with a variety of clients who each have their own set of challenges but all share a common goal of improving lives. That is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally rewarding.

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

We all wish there were less regulatory guard rails around how we communicate to the general public, particularly when we see inaccurate and potentially dangerous misinformation spreading online. But the positives far outweigh the frustrations, and

we work very hard with our clients to help them achieve their goals within those boundaries.

What buzzwords/office-jargon/ concepts get on your nerves?

If you want to ‘open your kimono’ or ‘go out on the skinny branches’, I’ve got a call I’ve got to make in the next room. And apparently, we’ve moved beyond putting things in a ‘parking lot’ and now ‘put a pin in it’. I could go on, but let’s put a pin in it.