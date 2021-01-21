Q&A: Louise Sharp

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

I do like mornings and often wake up before my alarm, mentally working my way through my to-do list. I love a list!

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

Working in an industry of constant innovation in drug development.

No two days are ever the same and we get the opportunity to work on such interesting programmes with truly inspirational people, all with a common goal of bringing benefit to patients. And we get paid for it!

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

Knowing that we won’t reach everyone with our messages. But that then becomes the creative challenge.