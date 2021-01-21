Q&A: Louise Sharp

What gets you out of bed in the morning?
I do like mornings and often wake up before my alarm, mentally working my way through my to-do list. I love a list!
What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?
Working in an industry of constant innovation in drug development.
No two days are ever the same and we get the opportunity to work on such interesting programmes with truly inspirational people, all with a common goal of bringing benefit to patients. And we get paid for it!
What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?
Knowing that we won’t reach everyone with our messages. But that then becomes the creative challenge.
What’s your favourite bar or eatery?
There are so many to choose from, even if I haven’t really been to many over the past year.
The White Buck in the New Forest is a lovely pub/restaurant and has a cosy feel with its roaring fire.
Which book/film would you recommend above all others and why?
‘Screw It, Let’s Do It’ by Richard Branson. It’s a little book with so much inspiration.
Which buzzwords/office jargon get on your nerves?
Surely we are all a little bit fed up with ‘you’re on mute’ and ‘can you hear me now?’.
Which person, living or dead, do you admire the most and why?
Sir David Attenborough and his passion for exploration, discovery and pushing boundaries, and for following his dream.
Who is your healthcare comms hero/heroine?
Care workers who support families in their time of need. For me, it was the Macmillan nurses who were there for us when we needed them the most.
What has been your career highlight to date?
Winning PMEA Support Agency of the Year in 2020 is most definitely a career highlight, particularly being recognised for the agile working model that we have been championing for eight years. Who knew that we would all be working this way in 2020.
What’s your golden rule/piece of advice for someone starting a career in healthcare comms?
Be curious, be honest and be passionate about your work.
Believe that anything is possible and you’ll surely find a way. It is a privilege to work in an industry that can impact so many people.
Louise Sharp is Owner and Managing Director at Makara Health
A heritage to envy Wilmington Healthcare brings together the data intelligence specialisms of Binley’s, NHiS, Wellards and HSJ to create...