Q&A: Mike Dixon

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

I have a 6-year-old who, however tired he is at night, is always full of beans in the morning. So despite the desire not to get out of bed, the choice is made for me. Roll on the teenage years when I will get my revenge by waking him up every morning!

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

The daily variety and diversity, the people I have had the pleasure to work with and the belief that, working in the healthcare environment, what we do is important and of benefit.

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

The fact that we have still not been successful in enhancing the public perception of pharma to the level it should be, considering the amazing amount of good it does.