Q&A: Sarah Gordon

What gets you out of bed in the morning?
A mixture of the Today programme and the knowledge that I have a lot to do!
What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?
I love being busy, working at pace, the variety of the job and being surrounded by bright people with good ideas. I also love the science.
What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?
Time sheets!
What’s your favourite bar or eatery?
The Crooked Well pub near me in South London. It’s a wonderful local, always welcoming with great food and usually at least one neighbour having a drink in there. I can’t wait to go back.
Which buzzwords/office jargon get on your nerves?
Leverage and moving forwards.
Which book/film would you recommend above all others and why?
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. It’s very funny and it’s the book my husband sent me to give me his number when we first met.
Which person, living or dead, do you admire the most and why?
Frederick Banting who discovered Insulin 100 years ago this year. My son, who has type 1 diabetes, would not be alive without it.
Who is your healthcare comms hero/heroine?
My first healthcare comms job was working for Margot James, one of the trailblazers for women and diversity in our industry. She was and still is inspiring.
What has been your career highlight to date?
Working at Virgo is without doubt the highlight of my career. I love working in a networked agency with a boutique and nimble feel. Virgo has always had a commitment to ‘We not I’, which pervades how the agency operates and makes it different. I also feel very lucky to like the people I work with.
What’s your golden rule/piece of advice for someone starting a career in healthcare comms?
This is the perfect career if you like science or healthcare, you want to communicate and you like working in a close team. We work hard at Virgo and are dedicated to what we do; we also celebrate our successes and have fun!
Sarah Gordon is Head of Health at Virgo Health
