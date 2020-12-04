Q&A: Sarah Mikhailov

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Either my daughter’s sparkly unicorn hurtling towards my head or the dulcet tones (AKA screams) of my 16-month-old son!

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

The people – I love the energy, passion and ideas they bring to the table each day – working with such a diverse group of individuals means solutions can come from anywhere. A creative, a medic and a strategist walk into the room....no punch line, but certainly never a dull moment!

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

Diluted ideas – our environment is complex and highly regulated, but this should not restrict our creativity, it should unleash it. Validating our thinking is important but not to the detriment of the idea itself. It is our responsibility to ensure people are comfortable taking that leap of faith to realise a great idea and be able to execute something to be proud of.

What’s your favourite bar or eatery?

No 97 is a fantastic gin bar with great food – all on my doorstep in Surbiton.