Q&A: Shairose Ebrahim

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Aside from my chihuahua Bluey nuzzling me for attention, it’s the excitement of what a new day will typically bring. I’m entrepreneurial so I look forward to new ideas and challenges!

What’s the best thing about working in healthcare comms?

The work we do can have a huge impact on improving the lives of patients and when I see it in motion, it’s not only a humbling experience but it also fills me with pride.

What’s the worst thing about working in healthcare comms?

The lack of diversity. I actively promote the women in STEM and BAME agendas. One size does not fit all, and to provide the best insight and drive programmes that truly impact patient health, we need more diversity.

What’s your favourite bar or eatery?

I’m a real foodie and enjoy trying different cuisines. My favourite restaurant right now is Darjeeling Express in Soho London. The homestyle Indian food is made with passion by an all-women team of housewives.

Which book/film would you recommend above all others and why?

I love reading crime thrillers and my all-time favourite author is Tess Gerritsen, a retired physician. Her books are not only gripping, they also bring some great medical and science insight into the mix. For a healthcare comms geek like me, it’s the ideal combination of fact and fiction!

Which buzzwords/office jargon get on your nerves?

I recently heard the classic ‘think outside the box’. I thought to myself: ‘Box, what box – I can’t even see the box!’ My advice to the imc team is always ‘say what you mean and mean what you say!’.

Which person, living or dead, do you admire the most and why?

I admire the contributions of those BAME women who succeeded despite the discrimination they faced. Such as Jane Cooke Wright (pictured above) who developed a non-surgical way to fight tumours. Or Dr Patricia Bath, who created an entirely new discipline of ophthalmology focused on public health.

Who is your healthcare comms hero/heroine?

All the people who work in this industry are heroes/ heroines. They often need to communicate high science and complex data to different audiences under extremely strict regulations – no easy task!

What has been your career highlight to date?

imc group recently entered into a partnership with Waterland Private Equity – the company I founded 14 years ago has grown year-on-year and caught the interest of investors. Such an amazing feeling!

What’s your golden rule/piece of advice for someone starting a career in healthcare comms?

Be passionate about the work. It can be a tough industry to work in but your passion will drive your commitment and ultimately your success!

Shairose Ebrahim is President & CEO of integrated medhealth communication (imc) group