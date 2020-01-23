QiC Dermatology is now open for entry

QiC Dermatology in association with Dermatology in practice opened for entry today at the Psychodermatology UK Annual Meeting 2020 held at Governors’ Hall, St Thomas’ Hospital, London. Closing date for entries is Friday 3 April 2020.

QiC Dermatology recognises initiatives that improve the quality of life for people living with skin conditions, as judged by the NHS, patients and industry.

Please visit Dermatology – Quality In Care for full entry information and to download an entry form.

Dr Neill Hepburn MD FRCP Consultant Dermatologist, Lincoln County Hospital and Editor, Dermatology in practice said:

“Dermatology in practice is pleased to join QiC Dermatology to launch this exciting new programme which recognises, rewards and shares good practice in the UK & Ireland. It provides a great opportunity for teams around the country to be recognised for their quality of care which can be replicated in other healthcare settings to support improved experience and care for people with skin conditions.”

Supported by The British Skin Foundation and The Primary Care Dermatology Society, there are six entry categories to choose from along with two nomination categories. Entries are invited from anyone working in the dermatology arena throughout the UK and Ireland.

Full list of categories

Entry categories

Prevention and Early Diagnosis

Dermatology Team of the Year

Dermatology Collaboration Initiative of the Year

Psychodermatology and Emotional Support Programmes for People with Skin Conditions

Dermatology Education Programmes for Healthcare Professionals

Dermatology Education Programmes for People with Skin Conditions

Nomination categories

Dermatology Professional of the Year

Outstanding Educator in Dermatology

Siobhan Wastie, Commercial Director, Primary Care Dermatology Society said:

"The Primary Care Dermatology Society is delighted to support this first Quality in Care Awards in Dermatology. It is important to encourage and support all involved in delivering excellent care for patients with dermatological conditions.”

Lisa Bickerstaffe, Communications Manager, The British Skin Foundation said:

"The British Skin Foundation is pleased to support the first ever Quality in Care Awards to celebrate good practice in patient care within dermatology. We believe that it’s important to reward innovative ideas and help inspire others to improve standards of care in the UK."

QiC Programmes are run by PMGroup and were first launched in 2011 to bring the NHS, industry and patient groups closer together to increase joint working, with the goal of recognising good practice in the UK and providing opportunities for sharing projects and initiatives that will ultimately benefit patients.

The programmes recognise, reward and share good practice in patient care within specific treatment areas. In addition to QiC Diabetes, now in its tenth year, awards programmes have included QiC Oncology, QiC Hepatitis C and QiC Anticoagulation.

About PMGroup

PMGroup is a leading international multichannel media group. Founded in 1988, it produces a range of magazines, websites and communications programmes to support the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors.

About Dermatology in practice

Launched in 1989, Dermatology in practice is the UK’s longest-running review-based journal dedicated to dermatology. The journal publishes a broad array of articles covering all aspects of skin disease, including – but not limited to – therapeutic developments, clinical articles; from diagnosis to management, practical guides and case studies. These, together with other regular features, such as society columns, patient information and opinion pieces, make Dermatology in practice a comprehensive and must-read source of information for all professionals involved in the diagnosis, treatment and management of skin disease. All content is reviewed by our expert editorial board, comprising highly-regarded individuals from across the discipline.