Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Real-world data highlights flu vaccine efficacy

Flu vaccinations prevented 7.5 million illnesses and 6,300 deaths from influenza in 2019/20

lab research

As the northern hemisphere moves into flu season during an ongoing COVID pandemic and with overburdened health systems, US-based Seqiris has released new data highlighting the efficacy of its flu vaccines.

Seqirus, a global leader in influenza prevention, is presenting retrospective analyses of data this week focused on the 2019/20 flu season in the United States. They show that its cell-based quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine (QIVc) is more effective in preventing influenza-related medical encounters (IRMEs) than egg-based equivalents.

Designed to produce an exact match to WHO-selected influenza virus strains, QIVc is produced in a cell-based vaccine manufacturing process, an alternative to traditional egg-based manufacturing.

Seqiris’ ‘comprehensive set of real-world studies’ shows that its QIVc prevented more IRMEs in both children and adults, while its trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine (aTIV) saw fewer IRMEs in people aged 65 or over.

“The influenza virus is changing constantly and, as a result, vaccine reformulation with strain changes is done every year to help keep up with the variation, which is why it is important we use real-world datasets to evaluate vaccine effectiveness annually to supplement randomised clinical trials,” said study co-author and Sequiris’s head of health economic, Joaquin Mould-Quevedo.

The retrospective studies included more than 10 million vaccinated people in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that influenza causes 140,000-810,000 hospitalisations each year, and so recommends flu vaccines for everyone six months of age and above. Vaccinations prevented 7.5 million illnesses and 6,300 deaths from influenza in 2019/20, said the CDC.

Also this week, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – has announced a partnership with Enesi Pharma to test its next-generation ImplaVax flu vaccines.

The innovative tech-enabled vaccination products offer a solid-dose, thermally stable formulation that is delivered needle-free.

“ImplaVax can reduce wastage, eliminate the need for cold-chain logistics and allow for easier administration of vaccine – representing a potential paradigm shift in the deployment and reach of mass-immunisation programmes,” said Enesi Pharma CEO, David Hipkiss.

The study, which will begin in Q4 2021, will build on the Drive Beyond the Needle collaboration between Enesi and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) earlier this year, which saw the development of a number of solid-dose formulations of a recombinant H7N9 pandemic influenza vaccine.

Article by
Hugh Gosling

21st October 2021

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
McCann Health Medical Communications

We are the medical communications experts within McCann Health. Communicating science to bring meaning and positive change to people’s lives....

Latest intelligence

Menopause-thumbnail.png
Breaking the silence: It’s time to talk about the menopause
Using findings from our latest opinion poll, Vicki Newlove outlines why the hidden landscape of menopause may finally be starting to change....
Committing time to making meaningful connections - top 5 tips
Read the second blog of the series looking at key barriers to effective patient engagement in pharma...
News:
Senior Analytics Specialist joins Research Partnership...

Quick links