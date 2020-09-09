Redx Pharma links up with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to develop targeted cancer drugs

UK-based Redx Pharma has signed a research collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals focused on discovering and developing drug candidates for two new cancer targets.

The collaboration will focus on two cancer targets on the Ras/Raf/MAP kinase (MAPK) pathway. Under the terms of the deal, Redx will be responsible for research and preclinical development activities until an investigational new drug submission has been made.

Jazz is set to pay Redx $10m upfront, followed by a further $10m in year two as long as research work is still continuing. After the successful delivery of a molecule ready for submission to regulatory agencies, Redx will be eligible to receive up to a further $200m from Jazz in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

In addition, Redx is also eligible for tiered royalties in the mid-single digits percentage based on any future net sales. In return, Jazz will own all intellectual property as it is generated, and will also be responsible for further development, manufacturing and regulatory activities as well as commercialisation.

In July 2019, Redx sold its preclinical pan-RAF inhibitor programme to Jazz for the potential treatment of RAF and RAS mutant tumours.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this new collaboration with Jazz, which expands on our already strong working relationship, built through a year of collaboration on the pan-RAF inhibitor programme,” said Lisa Anson, chief executive officer of Redx Pharma.

“This new agreement reinforces Redx’s strong position as a successful research partner and its expertise in medicinal chemistry and drug design. We look forward to collaborating with Jazz on new targeted therapies for patients who need them,” she added.