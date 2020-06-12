Regeneron joins drugmakers with COVID-19 antibodies in trials

Regeneron has started human testing for a combination of two antibody drugs that are designed to treat coronavirus infection, and may also be used to ward off the virus.

The antibody specialist is planning to carry out four placebo-controlled trials of the cocktail – called REGN-COV2 – including two as a treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalised and non-hospitalised patients.

If the initial results back up the safety of REGN-COV2, two prevention trials in high-risk subjects like healthcare workers and people living with someone infected with the coronavirus will get started later this month.

At the moment Eli Lilly is leading the charge among companies developing antibody-based drugs for COVID-19, with partnered candidates from AbCellera and Junshi Biosciences already in phase 1/2 testing.

Singapore-based biotech Tychan is planning to start trials of its antibody TY027 in healthy volunteers next week, while AstraZeneca said this week it plans to start human testing within the next two months of a pair of antibodies that emerged from a collaboration with Vanderbilt University. Vir Biotech and Amgen are meanwhile also preparing candidates for trials.

All the antibodies bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, and are designed to stop it from binding to and entering human cells, which should neutralise the infection.

Regeneron chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos said that using two antibodies together will help prevent resistance or “viral escape” mechanisms, which is “a critical precaution in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic”.

“REGN-COV2 could have a major impact on public health by slowing the spread of the virus and providing a needed treatment for those already sick – and could be available much sooner than a vaccine,” added Yancopolous. If all goes well the drug could be available for emergency use by the autumn, he told the Wall Street Journal.

The antibodies in the cocktail came from a screening programme similar to that deployed by Regeneron in the development of its three-antibody Ebola drug candidate REGN-EB3, based on antibodies taken from people who have recovered from infection and immunised lab animals.

Yancopolous pointed out that this passive immunity approach to treating infections like SARS-CoV-2 “may also have long-term utility for elderly and immuno-compromised patients, who often do not respond well to vaccines”.

Two studies of REGN-COV2 – which have been accepted for publication in the journal Science – will be available online on Monday and show that the cocktail can reduce the risk of viral escape by effectively binding to the virus's critical spike protein in two separate, non-overlapping locations.

“Individual antibodies, no matter how good, are likely not enough against the devastating virus that causes COVID-19 and the ways it seeks to 'escape' being neutralised,” according to Yancopolous.

Lilly’s initial trials involve single antibodies but the company has said it will also test antibodies in combination. Having to use more than one antibody will ramp up the cost of production, of course, which could be an issue for cocktails produced at pandemic scale, even if supplied at cost.