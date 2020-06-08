Report that AstraZeneca approached Gilead about a possible merger

AstraZeneca approached Gilead Sciences last month about a possible merger of the two companies, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.

The overture seems to have stalled at the first hurdle as no negotiations have started and Gilead is adamant it wants to remain independent for the time being, according to the sources, who have asked not to be identified.

No terms of the deal have been proposed by AZ, so it appears the discussions were very preliminary. If a deal were to result it would likely break the record for a mega-merger in the pharma industry, currently held by the $74bn takeover of Celgene by Bristol-Myers Squibb last year.

Bloomberg says that Gilead is worth $96bn based on its closing share price on Friday, while AZ is valued at $140bn.

Such a transaction would mark a major switch-around for AZ from just a few years ago, when chief executive Pascal Soriot was fighting a takeover attempt by Pfizer that at the time was valued at more than $100bn.

Since then, a renaissance in AZ’s fortunes – tied largely to its cancer franchise and a decision to build in emerging markets like China – has made it more likely to emerge as an acquirer than a target.

AZ isn’t commenting at all on the rumour, but the report says Gilead has stated it isn’t interested in selling or merging with another big biopharma company and instead wants to stick to its strategy of smaller partnerships and bolt-on acquisitions.

Gilead has also recently agreed a pair of strategic deals with partner companies – a $5.1bn alliance with Galapagos and a smaller $1.95bn agreement with Arcus – that have added several clinical candidates and dozens of preclinical candidates to its pipeline across its target areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology.

The deal would bring together what is arguably the leading drug and vaccine for COVID-19 – Gilead’s remdesivir and the Oxford University vaccine that AZ has already started producing at scale. It’s likely however that coronavirus isn’t a realistic driver for a deal, particularly as it’s not clear how much profit will be achievable from supplying medicines for the pandemic.

AZ meanwhile has just completed its biggest-ever deal, paying up to $6.9bn for Daiichi Sankyo’s HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), and at the moment there seems little incentive for AZ to pursue a deal.

Its new launches could add $13bn in revenues over the next five years, according to earlier predictions by analysts at Liberum, giving plenty of sales growth without the strain and disruption of integrating a mega-merger.