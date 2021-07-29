Resilience acquires bluebird bio’s manufacturing facility as part of cell therapy alliance

bluebird bio and Resilience have announced a new strategic alliance to fast-track the early research, development and delivery of cell therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Resilience will acquire bluebird bio’s research triangle (bRT) manufacturing facility in North Carolina, US, retaining all of the technical staff and administrators currently employed at the site.

Resilience will also continue to support vector supply for bluebird bio and its spin-off oncology cell therapy company 2seventybio, expected to launch by the end of 2021.

Resilience and bluebird bio are still finalising a definitive agreement to establish partner programmes that will share expense and revenue for successful commercialised products, while also establishing a next-generation manufacturing R&D collaboration.

bluebird bio’s North Carolina facility includes drug substance and drug product productions suites, quality control testing labs and warehousing space as well as additional footprint for future expansion.

Resilience is set to continue investment in the advancement of new technologies and will also expand the workforce upon completion of the acquisition.

Upon closing of the deal for the facility, bluebird bio will receive $110m from Resilence, and will continue to benefit from flexible and guaranteed access to lentiviral vector (LVV) manufacturing for emerging pipeline programmes.

The two companies are also planning to collaborate on the ‘next phase’ of 2seventy’s pipeline, and bluebird bio and Resilience will each apply their own innovations in cell therapy development and manufacturing through a risk-sharing model.

“Our mission of developing the next generation of cell therapies requires a thoughtful balance of innovation from both a scientific, medical and regulatory perspective, as well as a manufacturing perspective. We believe Resilience is an optimal partner to help us achieve this mission as well as the ideal successor for the next phase of the bRT facility’s growth,” said Nick Leschly, chief executive officer of bluebird bio.

“As we continue to pivot toward the planned separation of bluebird and 2seventy, this strategic partnership allows us to share risk, streamline our business operations, provide additional capital and importantly ensures uninterrupted access to vector supply as we develop additional transformative treatments,” he added.