Results for the inaugural QiC Dermatology Awards 2021 in association with Dermatology in practice announced!

The inaugural Quality in Care (QiC) Dermatology Awards in association with Dermatology in practice were presented on Thursday 9 September.

The awards took place at the Reading office of the QiC Dermatology Awards sponsor, Sanofi Genzyme, and were presented by Dr Hilary Jones.

The Awards results are as follows:

Dermatology Digital and Technology Solutions for the Treatment of Skin Conditions During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Winner – Supporting Patients with Suspected Skin Cancer During the Pandemic by Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHSFT

Commended – Teledermatology to Manage Skin Lesions During the COVID-19 Pandemic by Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG

Finalists – MySkinDoctor – Patient Led Teledermatology by MySkinDoctor in collaboration with Sussex Community Dermatology Service

And Digital Assessments for Specialist Adult Psoriasis and Eczema Outpatient Services by St John’s Institute of Dermatology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Emotional Support Programme Initiatives for People with Skin Conditions

Winner – Quality Services and Support for Young People with Skin Problems by Oxford University Hospital

Psychodermatology Support Programmes for People with Skin Conditions

Winner – New Tertiary Referral Paediatric Psychodermatology Service for Children/Young People/Families by St John’s Institute of Dermatology, St Thomas’ Hospital

Highly Commended – A Pilot Project to Provide Holistic Care to Psoriasis Patients by Including CVD Assessment and Psychological Support by Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust

Dermatology Education Programmes for People with Skin Conditions and/or their Families and Carers

Winner – St John’s Institute of Dermatology Patient Education Video Resource by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Highly Commended – Dermatology Support for Healthcare Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic by Bart’s Health London

Commended – Harrogate Skin Cancer Support Pack by Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust – HDFT

Dermatology Education Programmes for Healthcare Professionals

Winner – St John’s DermAcademy: Innovation in Dermatology Education by St John’s Institute of Dermatology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Highly Commended – National Specialist Dermatology Pharmacist Steering Group by Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Dermatology Team of the Year

Winner – Lincolnshire Skin Cancer Services Improvement and Innovation Programme by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Highly Commended – Holistically Transforming the Management of Delusional Infestation in Our Psychodermatology MDT Service by Bart’s Health London

Award for Outstanding Services in Dermatology

Winner – Sister Heather Kirker

For full results go to: QiC Dermatology 2021 Results - Quality In Care

Dr Marc Moodley, Medical Head, Sanofi Genzyme UK and Ireland said:

“We have all been working in very challenging times recently so we are extremely proud to support the first Quality in Care Dermatology awards. The brand-new awards programme provides a great opportunity to recognise, reward and share the inspirational work that has been done across the country and for us to show how much we value those individuals, teams, Trusts and the partnerships who strive to improve the quality of care and support provided to their patients. These awards are an important stage for great practice to be disseminated to a wider audience and act as a trigger for service improvement or inspiration for new projects which lead to overall improvement in patient outcomes. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to these projects being disseminated more widely for the ultimate benefit of people with skin conditions.”

QiC Dermatology recognises the extremely challenging situation with COVID-19 and the additional and immense pressure it is placing on the incredible and dedicated people that deliver care tirelessly in the NHS, HSC and other healthcare settings while under significant strain and extraordinary conditions.

QiC Dermatology would like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank its sponsor Sanofi Genzyme, our supporting organisations, the British Dermatological Nursing Group, the British Skin Foundation, the Primary Care Dermatology Society and Psychodermatology UK, the steering group and judges for their contribution and involvement in the programme which is greatly valued and appreciated.The QiC Dermatology programme has been made possible with sponsorship from Sanofi. Sanofi has had no editorial control over any of its contents.

Quality in Care is a PMGroup initiative. Founded in 1988, PMGroup is a leading international multi-channel media group, producing a range of magazines, websites and communications programmes across the healthcare sector.

