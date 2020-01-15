Roche and Illumina partner on genomics for cancer diagnostics

Roche and Illumina have announced a 15-year alliance for genomics testing, aimed at transforming cancer diagnostics.

The non-exclusive partnership will broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The companies are aiming to define a patient’s unique cancer using the genomics systems and use this resulting genomic pattern to match optimal treatment, including Roche's targeted cancer therapy portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, Illumina will grant Roche rights to develop and distribute in vitro diagnostic tests on Illumina’s NextSeq 550Dx system, as well as on its future portfolio of diagnostic sequencing systems.

Roche will collaborate with Illumina to complement its comprehensive pan-cancer blood assay TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500) with new companion diagnostic (CDx) claims.

TSO 500 uses DNA and RNA biomarkers from tumour samples to identify genetic variants linked to disease progression.

“This collaboration is uniquely positioned to improve medical value and clinical decision making globally by combining the unique capabilities of the Roche Group including Foundation Medicine with Illumina and will provide more patients with access to NGS to characterise their disease and identify the right treatment for them,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

“This builds upon our strategy of accelerating clinical research, streamlining workflows and expanding assay menus to broaden access to genomic data and lower barriers to routine use,” he added.

Roche plans to develop, manufacture and commercialise its Avenio IVD test kits for both tissue and blood use on Illumina’s Next Seq 550Dx system, while Illumina continues to sell the system and its core sequencing consumables.

“This partnership complements and strengthens our strategy to establish TSO 500 as a comprehensive NGS panel for cancer therapies by expanding the supported set of CDx claims on this universal panel,” said Francis deSouza, CEO of Illumina.

“Building on the momentum of other recently established diagnostic and pharmaceutical partnerships, together we aim to advance critical access to NGS testing to improve patient outcomes,” he added