Roche bets on T-cell therapies with Adaptimmune deal

Adapatimmune has announced a partnership with Roche’s Genentech that will combine their expertise in cell therapy to develop new cancer treatments.

The deal with see Adaptimmune receive $150m upfront, another $150m over the next five years and then milestone payments potentially exceeding $3bn in aggregate sales, as well as royalties.

Unlike other leaders in next-generation cell therapies, the partners will use allogenic T-cells rather than immune cells taken from and returned to an individual’s body as with many CAR-T therapies including Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel).

In addition to ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapies for up to five cancer targets, the deal includes the development of a personalised cell therapy platform.

“We believe allogeneic cell therapies could be a game-changing approach for developing personalised therapy platforms based on individual cancer patients’ unique needs,” said James Sabry, global head of partnering at Genentech parent, Roche. The partnership, he said, “holds the promise to change how we treat cancer and brings us another step closer to making personalized healthcare a reality.”

Adaptimmune CEO, Adrian Rawcliffe, said: “Through this collaboration, our platform will form the basis of a personalised allogeneic cell therapy vision, where any patient can receive a T-cell product for their cancer; a significant step towards our goal of making cell therapies both curative and mainstream.”

Adaptimmune will be responsible for developing clinical candidates using its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived allogeneic platform to produce T-cells (iT cells), while Genentech will be responsible for the T-cell receptor input and subsequent clinical development and commercialisation.

In addition to the initial payments, milestones and royalties – which will be tiered on net sales in the mid-single to low-double digits – Adaptimmune can opt in to a profit/cost deal for the ‘off-the-shelf’ products, making it respomsible for 50% of both profits and losses from US sales.

Given the turbulent history of T-cell field, this deal could mark a pivotal moment in cancer therapy. Over the past decade, Adaptimmune’s share price has reflected the ups and down of research efforts, but its stock was up 30% on the news.

Adapatimmune is also involved in CAR-T and early in 2020 signed a deal with Astellas on both CAR-T and TCR allogeneic therapies.