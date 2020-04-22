Roche buoyed by new products despite COVID-19 impact

Roche has reported a modest sales growth in the first quarter of the year, despite the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company saw group sales increase by 2% in Swiss francs and 7% at constant exchange rates, driven by new products, which it said offset the impact of biosimilar competition. Its pharmaceutical division growth was led by PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq (atezolizumab), haemophilia treatment Hemlibra (emicizumab), multiple sclerosis therapy Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) and HER2 inhibitor Perjeta (pertuzumab), which all drove a 7% sales increase.

Turning to its diagnostics division, the Swiss pharma posted a 5% sales increase, which was mostly driven by its molecular testing products. While it is too early to observe the beneficial impact of COVID-19 on Roche’s business, an emergency FDA approval of its cobas SARS-CoV-2 test could help to drive growth later in the year.

Although Roche said volatility in certain markets has had an impact on business performance in the first quarter, it maintained that its global supply chain remains strong. The company has also reported a major increase in production capacity for its coronavirus test as demand soars in the US and elsewhere.

In addition to the cobas SARS-CoV-test, Roche has an COVID-19 antibody test currently in late-stage development, which it hopes to make available by early May. The company has increased its monthly production capacity to high double-digit million tests by June and can scale-up further dependent on demand.

Roche also has a potential treatment – Actemra/RoActemra – for severe COVID-19 pneumonia in a phase 3 study, with results expected by early summer. If the drug does prove effective in this indication, Roche has the capacity to rapidly increase production to meet demand.

“The global coronavirus pandemic outbreak during the first quarter poses an unprecedented challenge in particular for healthcare systems worldwide,” said Severin Schwan, Roche’s chief executive officer.

“With healthcare needs remaining high, Roche’s business has so far proved to be resilient in this difficult environment. The uptake of our recently introduced medicines continues to be strong,” he added.

The company also still expects a small profit gain this year, with forecast sales expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are also forecast to increase in line with sales, Roche added.

There’s room to further boost its outlook throughout the year, with the growing demand for its COVID-19 diagnostics and potential Actemra/RoActemra approval likely to help increase overall profits throughout the year.