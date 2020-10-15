Roche to collaborate with Dyno on gene therapies for CNS/liver diseases

Swiss pharma giant Roche has partnered with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Dyno Therapeutics for the development of gene therapies for central nervous system (CNS) and liver diseases.

The companies will utilise Dyno’s CapsidMap platform to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies targeting a range of CNS and liver-directed diseases.

Dyno’s CapsidMap artificial intelligence platform will be used to identify novel AAV capsids – it does this by optimising tissue targeting and immune-evading properties, as well as improving packaging capacity and manufacturability, according to Dyno.

Dyno’s technology uses artificial intelligence to design novel capsids, the cell-targeting protein shell of viral vectors. Current gene therapies are limited to small number of naturally occurring AAV vectors, which face challenges with delivery, immunity, packaging size and manufacturing.

As part of the collaboration, Dyno will be responsible for the design of the novel AAV capsids, while Roche and its Spark Therapeutics division will develop the capsids in preclinical studies, with the aim of taking them through clinical development and to commercialisation.

In return for access to its capsid identifying technology, Dyno will receive an undisclosed payment as well as further payments related to research, clinical and sales milestone payments.

In addition to potential royalties for any resulting products developed from the collaboration, Dyno could be eligible to receive payments over a total value of $1.8bn.

“This new partnership represents Dyno’s largest collaboration to date, and we are excited to work with Roche and Spark Therapeutics to expand the frontier of gene therapies for the central nervous system and liver,” said Eric Kelsic, chief executive officer and co-founder of Dyno.

"The Dyno, Roche and Spark teams share a bold vision for gene therapy and believe that enhancing vectors that deliver these therapies is key to developing new treatments for patients in need,” he added.

The Roche deal is Dyno’s third pharma collaboration, in addition to its existing partnerships with Novartis and Sarepta Therapeutics.

In May, Dyno and Novartis announced that they had signed a deal focused on developing improved gene therapies with AAV vectors for research, development and commercialisation of gene therapies for ocular disease.

The Sarepta deal is focused on the development of new AAV vectors for gene therapies aimed at targeting muscle diseases.