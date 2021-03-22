Roche’s Tecentriq yields positive data in early stage NSCLC

Roche’s Tecentriq has demonstrated positive data in early stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at a phase 3 interim analysis.

In the phase 3 IMpower010 study, Tecentriq (atezolizumab) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) as an adjuvant therapy, after surgery and chemotherapy, in all randomised populations with early stage NSCLC.

Although Roche did not disclose the detailed results, the Swiss pharma company added that the magnitude of DFS benefit was ‘particularly pronounced’ in the PD-L1-positive population.

Roche will continue to evaluate Tecentriq in the overall intent-to-treat population, which did not cross the threshold at the time of analysis.

Another planned analysis will also review overall survival data, as this was immature at the time of interim analysis.

“With these landmark results, Tecentriq has become the first cancer immunotherapy to help many people with resectable early lung cancer live longer without their cancer returning," said Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of global product development at Roche.

“We’re excited by the clinical benefit adjuvant Tecentriq may bring to lung cancer patients, particularly in the PD-L1-positive population. We will submit this data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible,” he added.

Tecentriq is already currently approved for the front-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), a market where the checkpoint inhibitor has been able to carve a niche away from the dominant shadow of Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Keytruda has become a new standard-of-care for the treatment of newly-diagnosed NSCLC, although this immunotherapy failed to demonstrate the same benefit in SCLC.

SCLC is less common than NSCLC but tends to be more aggressive, growing more quickly and spreading to other parts of the body earlier. The five-year survival rate with this form of cancer is as low as 6%, with two-thirds of patients having advanced disease at the time of diagnosis.

In addition to its SCLC approval, Tecentriq is also approved in four NSCLC indications, as either a single agent or in combination with targeted therapies and chemotherapies.

In January, Roche also received a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a combination of its investigational TIGIT blocker tiragolumab and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for the first-line treatment of certain metastatic NSCLC patients.