Roche’s Tecentriq/Avastin combination approved by European Commission

Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.

Results from the phase 3 IMbrave150 showed that the combination of Tecentriq with Avastin increased overall survival (OS) by 42% and progression-free survival PFS) by 41% compared with Bayer’s Nexavar (sorafenib).

The approval is based on the results from this phase 3 IMbrave150 study, which is the first phase 3 cancer immunotherapy study to show an improvement in both OS and PFS in people with unresectable HCC compared with sorafenib.

The drug combination is now approved in 59 countries for people with unresectable HCC, and has received a positive opinion in September 2020 from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and an approval in May 2020 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Tecentriq in combination with Avastin is the first treatment to be approved in over a decade that has improved overall survival for people with previously untreated advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Levi Garraway, Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.



“The results of the IMbrave150 study mark a breakthrough in the treatment of advanced liver cancer, one of the few cancers with a rising death rate and limited options in the first-line setting,” said Arndt Vogel, Professor of Medicine at Hannover Medical School. “After many failures in the last 12 years, the combination of Tecentriq and Avastin shows improvement in overall survival compared to sorafenib and offers patients the opportunity for improved disease control with a high overall response rate.”