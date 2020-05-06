Sanofi, Regeneron set up another niche use for PD-1 drug Libtayo

Sanofi and Regeneron have data on another new use for their PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo that sidesteps rivals in the highly competitive cancer immunotherapy market.

Libtayo (cemiplimab) has shown “clinically meaningful and durable responses” when used as a second-line treatment for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common form of skin cancer, according to the partners, and will be filed for approval in this indication later this year.

While its less aggressive than melanoma and is generally curable, it’s much more common, affecting more than 2 million people very year in the US alone. Approximately 20,000 US patients have advanced BCC and it is estimated that about 3,000 die each year, according to Sanofi.

Libtayo was only the sixth drug in the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor class to reach the market, and is currently only approved to treat cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), another form of skin cancer.

It’s on its own in the CSCC market, and that helped it rack up sales of almost $200m last year, but the drug needs to be used more widely if it is to start catching up with blockbusters like Merck & Co/MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Bristol-Myers' Opdivo (nivolumab) and Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

BCC could offer one way to kickstart sales growth. In the pivotal, single-arm trial, Libtayo was tested in patients whose cancer had processed despite first-line treatment with hedgehog pathway inhibitor, in other words either Roche’s Erivedge (vismodegib) or Sun Pharma’s Odomzo (sonidegib).

Objective responses were seen in 29% of patients with locally advanced BCC, and 21% in people with more advanced, metastatic disease. Around 85% of patients who responded to Libtayo maintained a response for at least a year.

“While PD-1 inhibitors have transformed the outlook for many patients with melanoma, progress for patients with non-melanoma skin cancers has not been as rapid,” said Peter Adamson, Sanofi’s global head of oncology development.

“These important new results further demonstrate Libtayo’s potential in patients with difficult-to-treat, non-melanoma skin cancers,” he added.

Meanwhile, it’s not only in skin cancer that Sanofi and Regeneron are hoping to expand the use of Libtayo.

Last month, they halted a phase 3 trial of the drug in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after showing that it reduced the risk of death by around a third (32%) compared to platinum-based chemotherapy.

If approved, that indication would open up a big new market for the PD-1 inhibitor, albeit one already dominated by Merck’s $11bn Keytruda that looks likely to be tough to displace, particularly as most of Keytruda’s use for previously-untreated NSCLC is as a combination with chemo.

Sanofi and Regeneron are running another pivotal NSCLC study in which Libtayo is being tested in combination with chemo first-line, which is due to be fully enrolled by the middle of 2020.