Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Sanofi, Regeneron’s Libtayo scores first-line NSCLC approval in the US

New approval will see Libtayo compete with blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda

Sanofi and Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in first-line, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Specifically, Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) has been cleared for use in newly-diagnosed, locally-advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients who have high PD-L1 tumour expression and are not candidates for surgery or definitive chemoradiation.

This is the second approval for Libtayo this month, with the immunotherapy previously winning an authorisation in previously-treated advanced basal cell carcinoma.

The NSCLC approval is based on an analysis of data from a phase 3 trial involving 710 patients who were randomised to receive treatment.

In advanced NSCLC patients with ‘proven’ high expression of PD-L1, Libtayo reduced the risk of death by 43% compared to placebo. In all patients who expressed PD-L1, the risk reduction of death was reported as 32%.

As a latecomer to the immunotherapy class, Libtayo first entered the market in 2018 with an approval in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

Since then, Sanofi and Regeneron have been conducting a broad research programme for Libtayo, across a range of settings, as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and other novel agents.

“Libtayo is being investigated in a variety of settings, and we hope to share updates later this year on our pivotal trials in cervical cancer and in combination with chemotherapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer,” said Israel Lowy, senior vice president, translational and clinical sciences, oncology at Regeneron.

In its new NSCLC setting, Libtayo will take on Merck & Co/MSD’s blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Keytruda has become the new standard-of-care treatment for newly-diagnosed advanced NSCLC, after first winning approval in October 2015.

In 2019, FDA approved an expanded label for Keytruda as a monotherapy treatment in the first-line setting for advanced PD-L1-positive NSCLC patients, widening its scope and reinforcing its dominance in this cancer type.

In recently published long-term data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-024 trial, Keytruda reduced the risk of death by 38% versus chemotherapy at the five-year time point among NSCLC patients with a PD-L1 proportion score of 50% or greater.

In addition, another advanced, PD-1-positive NSCLC monotherapy study of Keytruda – KEYNOTE-042 – demonstrated a three-year overall survival rate of 31.3% in the treatment group compared to 18.4% in the chemotherapy group

Article by
Lucy Parsons

24th February 2021

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Six Degrees Medical Consulting

For over a decade, our medical communication services have helped pharmaceutical companies optimize their brand, disease and corporate objectives. Building...

Latest intelligence

reaching HCPs during pandemic
Reaching patients and HCPs during the pandemic
COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruption to drug launches, but some pharma companies avoided costly delays by quickly pivoting to digital channels...
#DemandDiversity: Black history in clinical trials: It's more than just Tuskegee [Infographic]
Take a look at this infographic showing some of the most notorious clinical trials and medical research in history....
Looking back at the year when everything changed
COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives, from the way we shop for groceries to the way we conduct work and interact with healthcare providers and our families....

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia