Sanofi and GSK working together to develop coronavirus vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi will work together on a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with the hope of making it available in the latter half of 2021.

The two companies – among the world’s largest vaccine players – will combine their expertise in developing the candidate. Sanofi is contributing a spike or ‘S’ protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 that could be used as an antigen, and GSK is bringing its pandemic vaccine adjuvant platform.

GSK’s adjuvant tech is already being used for pandemic flu vaccines, and is also being deployed on COVID-19 vaccines in development at Clover Biopharmaceuticals and the Coalition for the Epidemic Preparedness Innovations ( CEPI ).

Adjuvants reduce the amount of antigen needed in a vaccine, so they can allow much larger numbers of doses to be produced from what may initially be a limited supply.

The partners expect to have a vaccine in clinical trials within the next few months and – assuming it proves effective and is cleared for use – together have the manufacturing capacity to produce hundreds of millions of doses.

Sanofi’s antigen has been produced using its baculovirus expression platform – already used for its licensed FluBlok influenza vaccine product in the US – which creates “an exact genetic match to proteins found on the surface of the virus”.

The baculovirus platform allows vaccines to be produced much more quickly, using cell culture rather than chicken egg systems used for seasonal flu vaccines.

S proteins are used by coronaviruses to fuse with host cell membranes and to gain entry to cells, and formed the basis of previous vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, which have previously caused outbreaks.

“As the world faces this unprecedented global health crisis, it is clear that no one company can go it alone,” said Paul Hudson, Sanofi’s chief executive.

“That is why Sanofi is continuing to complement its expertise and resources with our peers, such as GSK, with the goal to create and supply sufficient quantities of vaccines that will help stop this virus.”

Sanofi said in February that it is receiving funding for its coronavirus vaccine programme from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).