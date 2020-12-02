Sanofi Genzyme takes home New Product Introductions Award at PMEA 2020

Sanofi Genzyme picked up the award for Excellence in New Product Introductions at the virtual PMEAs this year, coming out on top in the competitive category.

The New Product Introductions category focuses on programmes supporting the introduction of new products or devices, major line extensions and significant new indications that bring new choices for patients.

With support from Lucid Group, Sanofi Genzyme’s ‘A Licensed Systemic Therapy for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous-Cell Carcinoma’ saw off competition from Takeda and Horizon Therapeutics to take home this award.

This winning campaign targeted changes in attitudes and behaviour across the multidisciplinary team, with early adopters and clinical experts describing the medicine as a ‘step-change’ in the treatment of patients with advanced cutaneous squamous-cell carcinoma.

Commenting on the programme, the PMEA judges said: “The winning entry was very honest about achievements during a global pandemic. But, regardless, Sanofi Genzyme and Lucid managed to challenge existing treatment paradigms, delivered an impressive sales performance and genuinely improved patient’s lives.”

Anju Bhalla, head of oncology, Sanofi Genzyme UK & IE said: "We are delighted to be recognised in the new product introductions category. In a challenging year for oncology and patients with skin cancer, we have taken great pride in being able to bring together multidisciplinary experts to challenge and refine pathways, management and treatment of advanced cutaneous squamous-cell carcinoma."

“There is still work to do to continue to drive a paradigm shift. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the community to support better outcomes for patients with advanced cutaneous squamous-cell carcinoma,” she added.

The 20th annual PMEAs took place virtually for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

The turnout was impressive, with over 1,000 views of the livestream and over 150 social media posts on the social wall.

For a full overview of the PMEA 2020 winners, please visit https://bit.ly/3mwccYh

A special 2020 PMEA brochure detailing all of the results is also available for download at http://www.pmlive.com/pmea2020/pmearesults.pdf

And if you missed the exciting virtual awards ceremony, head to www.pmlive.com/pmea2020