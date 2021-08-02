Sanofi raises profit forecast following positive Q2 results

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson expects annual earnings to rise by 12% in 2021 following results for the second quarter that beat forecasters’ predictions.

Sales for the quarter to June 2021 “grew by double digits” to €8.7bn (up by 12.4% at CER), driven by the company’s eczema drug Dupixent (dupilumab) and its vaccines portfolio.

A 56.6% increase in sales of Dupixent (to €1.24bn) drove a 22% increase in Sanofi’s specialty care business. The lion’s share of Dupixent sales were in the US (€947m, up by 48.9%), driven by strong demand in atopic dermatitis and continued uptake in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.

Sales of vaccines rose by 16.2% to €1.02bn, driven by meningitis and boosters.

“Our second-quarter performance gives us confidence in Sanofi’s growth trajectory for this year,” said Hudson.

Although hit by the pandemic last year, Sanofi has had a strong 2021, with shares rising by almost 11% since January, lagging behind Pfizer’s 18% but ahead of GSK’s 4% rise.

Vaccines remain a focus for the company, which is one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers. Overcoming the delay caused by a dosing error in a vital study, Sanofi hopes to launch its COVID-19 vaccine – codeveloped with GSK – by the end of the year.

With competitors such as BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna well ahead in the COVID vaccination race, Sanofi said its jab might be useful as a booster shot. “The potential need for booster shots is growing and there is a lot of interest in our COVID-19 vaccine from governments,” said chief financial officer Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon.

Last month the company announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind mRNA vaccine Centre of Excellence. The €400m annual investment will tackle key challenges, including thermostability and tolerability, that stand in the way of the technology becoming part of routine vaccination against a range of infectious diseases.

Sanofi also stressed several important R&D milestones and regulatory achievements in Q2: