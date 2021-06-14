Sanofi’s C1s inhibitor sutimlimab hits the mark in late-stage CAD study

Sanofi’s C1s inhibitor hit all primary endpoints in a phase 3 study in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), according to new data presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 virtual congress (EHA).

The phase 3 CADENZA study is investigating sutimlimab as a potential first-in-class treatment for people with CAD – a rare, chronic autoimmune haemolytic anaemia that causes the body’s immune system to attack healthy red blood cells and cause their destruction (a process known as haemolysis).

The primary endpoint of the trial was the proportion of patients who met all three criteria – improvement in haemoglobin ≥1.5 g/dL from baseline at treatment assessment timepoints, avoidance of transfusions from week 5 through week 26 and avoidance of other CAD-related therapies beyond ‘what was permitted’ from week 5 through week 26.

Efficacy and safety data from the trial shows 73% of patients treated with Sanofi’s drug met the primary composite endpoint, demonstrating improvement in haemoglobin, avoidance of transfusions and other CAD-related therapies.

The data also shows that sutimlimab increased and sustained mean haemoglobin levels from baseline to the treatment assessment timepoint at week 26 – with a statistically significant least squares (LS) mean difference of 2.6 g/dL compared with placebo.

On top of that, a statistically significant improvemenemat in fatigue – as measured by the FACIT-Fatigue assessment – was achieved in sutimlimab-treated patients compared to the placebo group (10.8 points versus 1.9, respectively).

Sutimlimab-treated patients also had greater mean reductions in bilirubin – a key marker of haemolysis – compared to placebo, as well as meaningful improvements in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH).

“The results from CADENZA and data from the phase 3 CARDINAL study, presented as a late-breaker at the American Society of Hematology congress in 2019, will be the basis of our filing with the European Medicines Agency,” said Karin Knobe, head of development, rare and rare blood disorders, Sanofi.

“Together, the studies highlight the promising potential of sutimlimab to have a meaningful impact for people living with CAD. Based on the robust clinical evidence we have to-date, sutimlimab significantly inhibits haemolysis and has the potential to be an important new treatment for CAD,” she added.

In the previously reported phase 3 CARDINAL study, sutimlimab given as an intravenous infusion on day zero and day seven – followed by biweekly dosing – achieved the primary objective of increasing haemoglobin levels in CAD patients with a recent history of transfusions.