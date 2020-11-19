Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Sanofi’s quadrivalent flu vaccine Supemtek scores EU approval

Company expects first EU launches in 2022/2023 flu season

The European Commission has approved Sanofi’s quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine Supemtek for the prevention of flu in adults aged 18 years and older.

Sanofi’s Supemtek is the now first and only recombinant influenza vaccine to be approved within the European Union.

The French pharma giant developed Supemtek using recombinant technology, which allows an exact match to the key component of the flu strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The EU approval is based on data from two phase 3 clinical trials involving over 10,000 participants in total. When evaluated in these trials, Supemtek reduced the risk of flu by an additional 30% in adults aged 50 years and older compared to a standard-dose egg-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine.

Global influenza-associated deaths range from between 290,000 to 650,000 each year, with around ten million influenza-related hospitalisations also reported every year.

Sanofi expects the first European launches of Supemtek for the 2022/2023 flu season and a possible fast-track of doses to be delivered by the 2021/2022 season in certain countries.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing influenza remains a public health priority,” said Thomas Triomphe, head of Sanofi Pasteur.

“With Supemtek, we provide European health authorities with an additional innovative solution that has demonstrated an increased ability to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications, as well as the burden this places on healthcare systems,” he added.

Sanofi is also utilising its recombinant technology to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, which will be combinate with an adjuvant from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

In September, Sanofi and GSK announced that they were launching clinical testing of the vaccine candidate and that they expect the first results from the study in early December.

Sanofi and GSK first announced their partnership in April, and at that time the companies said they expected to complete the development required for availability by the second half of 2021.

In addition to the GSK partnership, Sanofi also signed an agreement with Translate Bio to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Preclinical studies of the flu vaccine, published in October, found that it induced high antibody levels and produces neutralising antibodies in mice and macaques.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

19th November 2020

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Viseven

Viseven is a full cycle digital agency with 10 years expertise in developing content for the global pharmaceutical market delivering...

Latest intelligence

5 steps to effective clinical trial branding
When recruiting patients for your clinical trial, you want the materials and information around it to be seen as reputable and professional. To make it clear what the clinical trial...
Great creative is effective creative. And effective creative is affective creative
Our creative approach at Fishawack Health is Affective Creativity. Creative crafted to make deep, motivating connections with our target audience. We tap into psychology and combine that with creative craft...
OPEN VIE and Pharmerit Bring the Best of Both Worlds to Virtual ISPOR Europe 2020
Join OPEN VIE and Pharmerit – an OPEN Health Company at the ISPOR European Virtual Conference from 16-19 November 2020 to see how we are shaping the healthcare industry with...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia