Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Sanofi’s tolebrutinib demonstrates favourable one-year tolerability in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

New long-term data presented at ECTRIMS 2021 reinforces promising safety and efficacy profile

Sanofi’s investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, tolebrutinib, demonstrated favourable one-year tolerability in a phase 2b long-term extension study (LTS) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

The results showed that after 48 weeks of treatment, tolebrutinib reduced multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The data is being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) on 13-15 October 2021.

“Understanding the ability of a brain-penetrant therapy to slow disability accumulation has the potential to bring new hope to people suffering from difficult-to-treat MS,” said Erik Wallström, Therapeutic Area Head, Neurology Development at Sanofi.

After 48 weeks, 98% of LTS-treated patients remained in the phase 2b extension study and mean MRI lesion activity remained low in patients who started on or switched to tolebrutinib 60mg.

The extension study was designed to evaluate the safety of tolebrutinib and provided the opportunity to evaluate efficacy parameters and report MRI outcomes.

“Results showed favourable safety and efficacy for tolebrutinib, and nearly all patients remained enrolled at the one-year mark of the long-term extension study,” said Anthony Traboulsee, Professor and Research Chair, MS Society of Canada at University of British Columbia and Phase 2b Extension Study Investigator.

"Evaluating the impact BTK inhibitors can have on preventing disability accumulation is critical to addressing the needs of people living with MS. These long-term outcomes of tolebrutinib reinforce its potential as a new treatment option for MS patients," he added.

Article by
Iona Everson

13th October 2021

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
certain health

Transforming the way health brands and companies communicate, we deliver creative science led, insight-driven solutions that give award winning results...

Latest intelligence

News:
Senior Analytics Specialist joins Research Partnership...
Digital technologies: Pharma’s answer to achieving net zero emissions?
...
Future focus: 3 tools for launching fast in the face of uncertainty
Dan Twibell, Head of Commercial Strategy, Consulting at Fishawack Health, reveals 3 fundamental tools for lean biotechs approaching a rapid launch. He gives his advice on how to manage resources...

Quick links