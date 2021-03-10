Please login to the form below

Synergy Vision becomes an employee-owned company

Majority shareholding will be held collectively in an employee ownership trust

Synergy Vision CEO Ffyona Dawber in the office

Medical communications agency Synergy Vision has announced that it is now an employee-owned company, with employees' majority shareholding to now be held collectively in an employee ownership trust.

In a statement, Synergy Vision said the move will further empower its team to deliver long-term growth in an environment that ‘boosts staff engagement, innovation and motivation and safeguards the intrinsic values of the company’.

In 2019, Synergy Vision also completed a trial of its four-day working week initiative, making it a permanent change.

A tracking survey completed by employees at the agency showed that staff were happier, less anxious and more productive following the introduction of the shorter week. Clients also reported no adverse impact following the introduction of the initiative.

“Employee ownership is a natural step forward for Synergy Vision,” said Ffyona Dawber, founder and chief executive officer of Synergy Vision.

“We have transferred 87.5% of the company to our employees which protects our people-focused ethos and will drive continued innovation for clients as well as growth and long-term sustainability.  EO secures the future for SV and is a legacy of which we are immensely proud,” she added.

“It is pleasing to see a successful medium-sized business such as Synergy Vision recognising the inherent benefits in employee ownership over selling to a larger group,” commented Deb Oxley, chief executive of the Employee Ownership Association (EOA).

“There has never been a more important time for organisations to stay agile and focused on their purpose and uniting the SV team through ownership can only pay dividends,” she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

10th March 2021

From: Marketing

