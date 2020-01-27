TBWA\WorldHealth London announces restructure and key hires

Global healthcare communications agency TBWA\WorldHealth London has restructured with the creation of three distinct business units, led by three key new appointments.

The restructuring efforts have been supervised by TBWA\WorldHealth managing partner Andy Hayley and executive creative director Dick Dunford.

The restructure will see TBWA\WorldHealth gain three bespoke business units, which will each individually focus on:

Global oncology EMEA and regional marketing Consumer and other non-prescribing audiences.

“By creating three new business units we reaffirm ourselves as the Disruption company. We want to be seen as an indispensable partner to our clients, evolving to meet their needs through a focus on operational excellence and cultivating true senior strategic partnerships”, said Hayley.

The new appointments of Sarah Williams, Britt Nyman and Kavita Goswami to business unit leads is a central part of the agency’s restructuring efforts.

“We spent a long time in the planning, search and appointment of Sarah, Britt and Kavita into the agency. Each brings their own authentic leadership style and impressive track record to match the needs of their teams and their clients,” Hayley added.

Williams is a long-standing member of TBWA\WorldHealth London, and has seasoned experience in the industry across both strategic planning as well as client service roles.

Nyman brings over a decade of experience with some of the industry’s leading companies to the London management team. Her experience spans medical market research, digital transformation within healthcare and direct-to-consumer campaigns.

Completing the new leadership team is Goswami, whose marketing and business expertise is complemented by her understanding of the oncology landscape.

“With these hires, I feel the agency is well placed to realise its ambition to be a destination business for clients, talent and collaborative companies across our industry going forward,” concluded Hayley.