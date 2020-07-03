The best work in healthcare communications shines at virtual Communiqué Awards

In a year marked by unprecedented change and a new necessity for adaptability, the Communiqué Awards held its first virtual awards event last night showcasing the best work in healthcare communications.
The annual Communiqué Awards2020 was broadcast live straight to the screens of those watching at home yesterday, with 1,400 live views and 37,000 minutes watched in total. The live screening also took social media by storm – 500 tweets were sent, and of those, 370 went on the Communiqué social media wall.
This impressive activity also resulted in the Communiqué hashtag – #cxhealth – trending 9th in the UK, and another 600 views have been recorded since the livestream of the awards took place.
The live stream awards ceremony was hosted by BBC World News presenter, journalist and author Babita Sharma, with the Communiqué Awards co-chairs Louise Dunn and Annabelle Sandeman kicking off the awards with an opening address.
A comprehensive range of companies were recognised throughout the ceremony – out of the 29 categories, the finalists included 50 agencies, 40 pharma companies and ten charities.
Commenting on the success of the first virtual Communiqué Awards, Debbie Tuesley, events director at PMGroup said: “It was fantastic to see such a positive response both before, during and now after to the live stream awards. In this exceptional year, we have been very proud to ensure that the outstanding work taking place in support of patients in the healthcare medical affairs and communications industry can continue to be recognised.”
This year you can download a special 2020 Communiqué Awards brochure detailing all of the results at www.pmlive.com/cxresults.pdf
And if you missed the fantastic awards ceremony (or you just want to relive your success!) – head to www.pmlive.com/cxhealth
Full list of winners – Communiqué Awards 2020
1. Excellence in the Use of Data to Inform Campaign and/or Communication of Medical Best Insight Data
Sponsored by OPEN Health
Winner: Emma, Work Colleague of the Future by Virgo Health for Fellowes
2. Best Use of Data Visualisation
Sponsored by OPEN Health
Winner: From Data to Policy Action: How Pfizer’s CTRL Cancer Partnership is Facilitating Policy Change to Improve Cancer Care in Central and Eastern Europe by Porter Novelli for Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group/Oncology
3.Excellence in Global Education Meetings/Stand-Alone Events
Sponsored by HEALTH UNLIMITED
Winner: LiBRA 2019: Looking Beyond the Joint in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): Is There a Missing Link in RA Management? by Lucid Group for Sanofi Genzyme
4. Excellence in National or Local Education Meetings/Stand-Alone Events
Sponsored by ENGINE MHP
Winner: The World Through Patients’ Eyes: Immersive Role Play Training for Ophthalmologists by Mearns & Pike for Santen
5. Excellence in Professional Education Programmes
Sponsored by earthware
Winner: Academy for Science and Continuing Medical Education in Diabetes (ASCEND) by International Medical Press (a part of Nucleus Global) for Novo Nordisk [unrestricted grant provider]
6. Excellence in Multichannel Communications
Sponsored by Hanover
Winner: Breaking Depression – A Story of 40 Million Broken Pieces by Publicis Health for Janssen EMEA
7. Excellence in Pre-Commercialisation Communications
Sponsored by Novartis UK
Winner: Keeping Maturation on Track. Raising Awareness of Erythroid Maturation Defect in Europe and Canada by MediTech Media (a part of Nucleus Global) for Celgene – a BMS Company
8. Excellence in Communications – Payers/Policy Makers
Sponsored by Nucleus Global
Winner: Dementia Strikes Children Too: Collaborative Campaigning for Access by Portland for BioMarin
9. Excellence in Public Health Communications
Sponsored by JPA Health
Winner: Not Every Disability is Visible by Evoke KYNE for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Janssen-Cilag Limited
10. Excellence in Patient Programmes
Sponsored by Frontera Group
Winner: In My Shoes: 24 Hours with Crohn’s or Colitis by Mearns & Pike and Electric Putty for Crohn’s & Colitis UK and Takeda
11. Excellence in Healthcare Partnerships
Sponsored by Syneos Health Communications
Winner: In My Shoes: 24 Hours with Crohn’s or Colitis by Mearns & Pike and Electric Putty for Crohn’s & Colitis UK and Takeda
12. Excellence in Media Relations
Sponsored by GCI Health
Winner: Not Every Disability is Visible by Evoke KYNE for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Janssen-Cilag Limited
13. Excellence in Social Media Strategy
Sponsored by Evoke KYNE
Winner: Tackle TD: On the Sidelines by Havas SO for Bayer
14. Excellence in Engagement Through Digital Channels
Sponsored by Page & Page
Winner: It’s More than Height, It’s Health!: Empowering Parents to Measure their Child’s Growth by Edelman for Novo Nordisk
15. The Say Communications Award for Excellence in Communication Through Creative Execution
Sponsored by Say Communications
16. The 90TEN Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications – Internal Stakeholders
Sponsored by 90TEN
Winner: London 2020: Novartis UK HQ Relocation Project by Novartis
17. The 90TEN Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications – External Stakeholders Sponsored by 90TEN
Winner: A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim
18. The Porterhouse Medical Award for Innovation in Scientific Communications
Sponsored by Porterhouse Medical
Winner: Changing Practice in Dermatology through a Multifaceted, Innovative, Immersive Approach to Learning: the ‘Hands-On’ Programme by ApotheCom – A MEDiSTRAVA Company for Novartis
19. The Porterhouse Medical Award for Innovation in Healthcare Communications
Sponsored by Porterhouse Medical
Winner: In My Shoes: 24 Hours with Crohn’s or Colitis by Mearns & Pike and Electric Putty for Crohn’s & Colitis UK and Takeda
20. Charitable Campaign of the Year
Sponsored by dna Communications
Winner: Shooting for the Moon: Securing New Government Funding for Dementia Research by ENGINE MHP for Alzheimer’s Research UK
21. The Publicis Health Award for Young Achiever in Healthcare Communications
Sponsored by Publicis Health
Winner: Isabel Gibson W2O
22. Healthcare Communications Leader
Sponsored by Mearns & Pike
23. Healthcare Communiquétor
Sponsored by McCann Health Medical Communications
Winner: David Kyne
24. Healthcare Communications Advocate
Sponsored by Virgo Health
Winner: Kristin Hallenga
25. In-House Team of the Year
Sponsored by Pegasus
Winner: Leading Through Change Takeda Pharmaceuticals
26. Communiqué Small Consultancy of the Year
Sponsored by Solaris Health
Winner: Attigo CIC
27. Communiqué Public Affairs and Policy Consultancy of the Year
Sponsored by Zenopa
Winner: ENGINE MHP
28. The Publicis Health Award for Medical Affairs Agency of the Year
Sponsored by Publicis Health
Winner: OPEN Health Medical Communications
29. Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year
Sponsored by Aurora
Winner: 90TEN
For more information on the individual winners, go to www.pmlive.com/communique/results
CSafe Global is the only global provider of a full line of cold chain solutions and is the world’s largest...