The best work in healthcare communications shines at virtual Communiqué Awards

In a year marked by unprecedented change and a new necessity for adaptability, the Communiqué Awards held its first virtual awards event last night showcasing the best work in healthcare communications.

The annual Communiqué Awards2020 was broadcast live straight to the screens of those watching at home yesterday, with 1,400 live views and 37,000 minutes watched in total. The live screening also took social media by storm – 500 tweets were sent, and of those, 370 went on the Communiqué social media wall.

This impressive activity also resulted in the Communiqué hashtag – #cxhealth – trending 9th in the UK, and another 600 views have been recorded since the livestream of the awards took place.

The live stream awards ceremony was hosted by BBC World News presenter, journalist and author Babita Sharma, with the Communiqué Awards co-chairs Louise Dunn and Annabelle Sandeman kicking off the awards with an opening address.

A comprehensive range of companies were recognised throughout the ceremony – out of the 29 categories, the finalists included 50 agencies, 40 pharma companies and ten charities.

Commenting on the success of the first virtual Communiqué Awards, Debbie Tuesley, events director at PMGroup said: “It was fantastic to see such a positive response both before, during and now after to the live stream awards. In this exceptional year, we have been very proud to ensure that the outstanding work taking place in support of patients in the healthcare medical affairs and communications industry can continue to be recognised.”

Full list of winners – Communiqué Awards 2020

1. Excellence in the Use of Data to Inform Campaign and/or Communication of Medical Best Insight Data

Sponsored by OPEN Health

Winner: Emma, Work Colleague of the Future by Virgo Health for Fellowes

2. Best Use of Data Visualisation

Sponsored by OPEN Health

Winner: From Data to Policy Action: How Pfizer’s CTRL Cancer Partnership is Facilitating Policy Change to Improve Cancer Care in Central and Eastern Europe by Porter Novelli for Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group/Oncology

3.Excellence in Global Education Meetings/Stand-Alone Events

Sponsored by HEALTH UNLIMITED

Winner: LiBRA 2019: Looking Beyond the Joint in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): Is There a Missing Link in RA Management? by Lucid Group for Sanofi Genzyme

4. Excellence in National or Local Education Meetings/Stand-Alone Events

Sponsored by ENGINE MHP

Winner: The World Through Patients’ Eyes: Immersive Role Play Training for Ophthalmologists by Mearns & Pike for Santen

5. Excellence in Professional Education Programmes

Sponsored by earthware

Winner: Academy for Science and Continuing Medical Education in Diabetes (ASCEND) by International Medical Press (a part of Nucleus Global) for Novo Nordisk [unrestricted grant provider]

6. Excellence in Multichannel Communications

Sponsored by Hanover

Winner: Breaking Depression – A Story of 40 Million Broken Pieces by Publicis Health for Janssen EMEA

7. Excellence in Pre-Commercialisation Communications

Sponsored by Novartis UK

Winner: Keeping Maturation on Track. Raising Awareness of Erythroid Maturation Defect in Europe and Canada by MediTech Media (a part of Nucleus Global) for Celgene – a BMS Company

8. Excellence in Communications – Payers/Policy Makers

Sponsored by Nucleus Global

Winner: Dementia Strikes Children Too: Collaborative Campaigning for Access by Portland for BioMarin

9. Excellence in Public Health Communications

Sponsored by JPA Health

Winner: Not Every Disability is Visible by Evoke KYNE for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Janssen-Cilag Limited

10. Excellence in Patient Programmes

Sponsored by Frontera Group

Winner: In My Shoes: 24 Hours with Crohn’s or Colitis by Mearns & Pike and Electric Putty for Crohn’s & Colitis UK and Takeda

11. Excellence in Healthcare Partnerships

Sponsored by Syneos Health Communications

Winner: In My Shoes: 24 Hours with Crohn’s or Colitis by Mearns & Pike and Electric Putty for Crohn’s & Colitis UK and Takeda

12. Excellence in Media Relations

Sponsored by GCI Health

Winner: Not Every Disability is Visible by Evoke KYNE for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Janssen-Cilag Limited

13. Excellence in Social Media Strategy

Sponsored by Evoke KYNE

Winner: Tackle TD: On the Sidelines by Havas SO for Bayer

14. Excellence in Engagement Through Digital Channels

Sponsored by Page & Page

Winner: It’s More than Height, It’s Health!: Empowering Parents to Measure their Child’s Growth by Edelman for Novo Nordisk

15. The Say Communications Award for Excellence in Communication Through Creative Execution

Sponsored by Say Communications

16. The 90TEN Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications – Internal Stakeholders

Sponsored by 90TEN

Winner: London 2020: Novartis UK HQ Relocation Project by Novartis

17. The 90TEN Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications – External Stakeholders Sponsored by 90TEN

Winner: A Unique Bond by Burson Cohn Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim

18. The Porterhouse Medical Award for Innovation in Scientific Communications

Sponsored by Porterhouse Medical

Winner: Changing Practice in Dermatology through a Multifaceted, Innovative, Immersive Approach to Learning: the ‘Hands-On’ Programme by ApotheCom – A MEDiSTRAVA Company for Novartis

19. The Porterhouse Medical Award for Innovation in Healthcare Communications

Sponsored by Porterhouse Medical

Winner: In My Shoes: 24 Hours with Crohn’s or Colitis by Mearns & Pike and Electric Putty for Crohn’s & Colitis UK and Takeda

20. Charitable Campaign of the Year

Sponsored by dna Communications

Winner: Shooting for the Moon: Securing New Government Funding for Dementia Research by ENGINE MHP for Alzheimer’s Research UK

21. The Publicis Health Award for Young Achiever in Healthcare Communications

Sponsored by Publicis Health

Winner: Isabel Gibson W2O

22. Healthcare Communications Leader

Sponsored by Mearns & Pike

23. Healthcare Communiquétor

Sponsored by McCann Health Medical Communications

Winner: David Kyne

24. Healthcare Communications Advocate

Sponsored by Virgo Health

Winner: Kristin Hallenga

25. In-House Team of the Year

Sponsored by Pegasus

Winner: Leading Through Change Takeda Pharmaceuticals

26. Communiqué Small Consultancy of the Year

Sponsored by Solaris Health

Winner: Attigo CIC

27. Communiqué Public Affairs and Policy Consultancy of the Year

Sponsored by Zenopa

Winner: ENGINE MHP

28. The Publicis Health Award for Medical Affairs Agency of the Year

Sponsored by Publicis Health

Winner: OPEN Health Medical Communications

29. Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year

Sponsored by Aurora

Winner: 90TEN