The Lancet confirms effectiveness of AZ/Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine

The Lancet has published peer-reviewed results from an interim analysis of AstraZeneca (AZ) and Oxford University’s phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine programme, confirming the vaccine to be 70.4% effective based on two dosing regimens.

The interim analysis for efficacy of the vaccine, AZD1222, was based on 11,636 participants with 131 symptomatic COVID-19 infections from the phase 3 UK and Brazil trials conducted by Oxford University.

AZ initially announced the interim analysis data in November, revealing that the vaccine candidate had an average efficacy rate of 70% based on two dosing regimens.

The new Lancet data sheds some more light on the exact efficacy for AZ/Oxford’s vaccine programme, demonstrating that AZD1222 is 70.4% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, 14 days after receiving two doses of AZD1222.

Further analysis of the efficacy regimens demonstrated that the vaccine’s efficacy rate was 62.1% for participants receiving two full doses of AZD1222, while participants who received a half dose followed by a full dose showed a 90.0% efficacy rate.

AZ added that there were no hospitalisations or severe cases of COVID-19 more than 21 days after participants received the first dose of the vaccine.

In the control group – those who did not receive AZD1222 – ten participants were hospitalised due to COVID-19, with two volunteers developing severe disease, including one fatal case.

AZ has already started the process of regulatory submission of AZD1222 to global health authorities, adding in a statement that it is also seeking an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The company will also continue to evaluate AZD1222 in a large global study, with plans to enrol over 60,000 participants.

Yesterday, the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and approved by British regulators last week, were administered in the UK.

According to the BBC, 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be administered over the coming weeks, with an additional four million doses expected to be rolled out by the end of the year.

AZ has already signed a deal with the UK to supply 100 million doses of its Oxford-partnered vaccine, which is currently under review with its Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

If approved, AZ is expecting to have an initial four million doses ready for the UK, with 40 million doses planned for delivery by the end of March 2021.

“Today, we have published the interim analysis of the phase 3 trial and show that this new vaccine has a good safety record and efficacy against the coronavirus,” said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial.

“We are hugely grateful to our trial volunteers for working with us over the past eight months to bring us to this milestone,” he added.