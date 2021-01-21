Think fast, be different: succeeding at speed chess in 2021’s COVID-19 world

The 2020 pandemic forced our industry to essentially rethink how we function.

As clinical development timelines continue to be compressed and innovation moves at breakneck speed, 2021’s winners will be companies that become adept at ‘speed chess’, where players have less time to consider their moves. These winners will think differently, embrace risk, challenge conventional norms and try new approaches.

This ‘speed chess’ approach could be a winning strategy for emerging biopharma companies (EBCs). Many factors are converging that make 2021 an exciting time for EBCs because of their novel opportunities, which are distinctly different from Big Pharma.

However, they must differentiate themselves, as they are unable to use Big Pharma’s formula of scale, awareness and existing relationships to succeed. EBCs must create their own formula to stand out as they prepare to launch products.

Emerging biopharma comes of age: advantages, but also liabilities

According to an IQVIA Clinical Development Trends Impact Assessment, EBCs account for 72% of late-stage pipeline activity, up from 61% ten years ago. Private equity investment in the EBC sector is growing, in part because mature platforms make EBCs more interesting.

EBCs also demonstrate positive data and are bringing novel therapies to market in complex areas of medicine, including gene therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and rare diseases. Yet, they require steady investment to keep laboratories delivering new medicines, as well as ensuring that their medicines reach healthcare providers (HCPs) and become standards of care.

Along with securing investment, they also need to improve the overall implementation of commercialisation. Since many EBCs are highly reliant on the success of one product – usually their lead compound – driving uptake and getting the product to the right patients at the right time is imperative.