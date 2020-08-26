Translate Bio, Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine proves promising in animal studies

Translate Bio has announced that its Sanofi-partnered experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in animal studies, as they gear up to start human trials in November.

Translate cited presentation slides from Sanofi in a regulatory filing which showed that three doses of the vaccine were able to induce neutralising antibodies and T-cell responses against COVID-19 in animal studies.

The US-based biotech signed a deal with Sanofi in March to jointly develop a novel mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.

The Sanofi deal saw Translate gain the ability to leverage its mRNA expertise in a bid to discover, design and manufacture a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates.

In June, Sanofi expanded its deal with Translate with an upfront payment of $300m in cash and $125m in an equity investment to broaden the original coronavirus vaccine deal.

The expanded deal also builds upon Sanofi’s initial agreement with Translate, signed in 2018, to partner on mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases.

While Translate is offering its specialist knowledge in mRNA-based technology, Sanofi is providing its own expertise in vaccine development, as well as support from its external research networks to advance vaccine candidates for further development.

“As all eyes are on prevention of infectious disease through vaccines, this is a pointed moment in time where we are called upon to seek innovative ways to protect public health,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president at Sanofi Pasteur.

“We are excited by the novel technology and expertise Translate Bio brings, and we believe that adding this mRNA platform to our vaccines development capabilities will help us advance prevention against current and future infectious diseases.”

Novel mRNA-based technology has been a new focus in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, despite the fact that no vaccine using this technology has been approved anywhere in the world.

Another promising mRNA vaccine candidate, being development by frontrunner Moderna, produced antibodies against COVID-19 in all participants tested in a phase 1 trial.

Meanwhile, Sanofi is also working on a vaccine in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, using an S-protein COVID-19 antigen based on recombinant DNA technology.