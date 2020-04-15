Trump halts WHO funding as coronavirus death toll rises

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb to over 600,000 in the US, its president Donald Trump has cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) after blaming it for the substantial spread of the virus.

During a White House news conference held on 14 April, Trump accused the WHO of spreading China’s “disinformation” around the novel coronavirus when the initial outbreak occurred earlier this year in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province.

Trump went on to say that that the WHO had “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the coronavirus pandemic and that “it must be held accountable”.

"I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," he added.

The president has faced criticism over his own handling of the coronavirus outbreak, in particular that he acted too slowly in responding seriously to the threat of the virus.

The move to cut funding is likely to have significant repercussions, given that the US is the largest contributor to the WHO, having donated over $400m to the organisation last year.

Trump’s decision to halt US funding to the global health body has been met with outrage from experts and senior official across the world. This includes the UN Secretary General António Guterres, who said: "It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19.”

Health philanthropist and Microsoft Founder Bill Gates also criticised the president’s move to cut WHO funding, calling it “dangerous”. He added that the WHO’s “work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organisation can replace them”.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with Wellcome and Mastercard, launched the ‘COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator’ last month to focus on identifying, assessing, developing and scaling-up potential treatments for the virus.

As part of the initiative, the Gates Foundation committed $50m to research and development efforts, which was matched by Wellcome, with the MasterCard Impact Fund providing up to $25m.