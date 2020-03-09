UK government considers move into ‘delay’ phase of coronavirus response plan

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to chair a Cobra meeting later today to decide if emergency measures should be put in place to delay the spread of the virus.

Currently, the UK is in the first phase of its four-part emergency response plan to the coronavirus public health threat.

The first phase – containment – focuses on identifying cases early, tracing all known contacts and quarantining them to hopefully avoid the spread of the virus.

This first part of the plan involved authorities gaining powers to detain and isolate those with confirmed cases of the coronavirus – which causes the disease known as COVID-19.

However, as cases continue to increase, the government has to now consider if it should move into the next phase of the plan – the delay phase.

As of 9 March, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 280 in the UK, with cases across Europe also surging.

According to the BBC, Italy – the worst affected European country – has now hit 7,375 confirmed coronavirus cases, with Germany also reporting 1,112 cases as concerns mount that the virus is spreading at an exponential rate across the continent.

The delay phase is characterised by the possible implementation of ‘social distancing’ measures to delay the spread of the virus, if containment is no longer possible.

Potential measures could include closing schools, postponing or cancelling large-scale gatherings and encouraging companies to impose a work from home policy to help contain the virus.

The measures could also introduce emergency legislation which would allow people to volunteer to work in the NHS or care homes, while safeguarding their usual day jobs, in an attempt to battle the spread of the virus.

“Under these proposed measures, the government will ensure that the jobs of skilled, experienced or qualified volunteers are protected for up to four weeks to allow them to shore up resilience across the health and social care systems,” a government source told The Guardian.

“As part of this, leading business groups will be consulted thoroughly about how best to implement these changes,” they added.

The government will also meet with sports bodies and UK supermarkets to determine possible responses to the outbreak, as sports events across the globe continue to face cancellations and supermarkets face shortages of certain products.

Contingency plans will also be discussed with supermarket executives, to determine how best to support vulnerable groups who self-isolate.

The move to the delay phase must be approved by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Although it is unlikely the government will immediately take drastic measures, such as cancelling large events or closing schools, it is likely that gradual measures will be introduced to help slow the spread of the virus.

That might include recommending a cutback on all types of social contact – including working from home, modifying work commutes and even reducing socialising.

Chancellor of the Exechequer Rishi Sunak is also set to outline a multi-billion pound fund in the upcoming budget meeting to aid small businesses, who employ 100 people or less.

“We are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best,” another government source told The Guardian.

“We are looking at all aspects of how the virus can damage the economy, and looking to make sure we can protect firms and employees.”