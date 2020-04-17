UroGen wins first FDA approval for low-grade bladder cancer drug

UroGen Pharma has won FDA approval for its first product, a drug called Jelmyto for an early-stage form of bladder cancer, after a priority review.

Jelmyto (previously UGN-101) is a gel formulation of well-established chemotherapy drug mitomycin and has been given a green light by the FDA for low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), a type that arises in the lining of the kidney or the ureter which connects the kidney to the bladder.

Low-grade UTUC rarely spreads from its original site, but is prone to recur and can cause complications in some patients, such as blocking the ureter or kidney, leading to swelling, infections and impaired renal function.

Jelmyto is the first drug to be approved specifically for low-grade UTUC, which according to UroGen affects between 6,000 and 8,000 people per year in the US, and has been classed as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA as an alternative to surgery to preserve the urinary tract, known as a nephroureterectomy.

The FDA approval is based on results from the 71-patient OLYMPUS trial, which showed a 58% complete response rate in low-grade UTUC after six once-weekly treatments with Jelmyto. Nineteen patients (46%) who achieved a complete response sustained that after 12 months.

“Due to substantial treatment challenges associated with the complex anatomy of the upper urinary tract, many patients need to be treated with radical surgery – usually complete removal of the affected kidney, ureter and bladder cuff,” said Richard Pazdur, head of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).

“For the first time, Jelmyto gives patients an alternative treatment option for low-grade UTUC,” he added.

Shares in UroGen fell in the wake of the approval announcement, presumably on profit-taking after recent rallies.

The company’s chief executive Liz Barrett – formerly Novartis’ head of oncology – said recently the company had completed its preparations for a launch before the end of the second quarter, hiring a 48-strong sales team that she said would be able to access 90% of the US patient population.

UroGen is also developing the drug (as UGN-102) for the treatment of low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), with a much larger patient population of around 80,000 in the US.

NMIBC is a tumour found in the tissue lining the bladder that is typically treated with Merck & Co’s TICE Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine. Merck also claimed approval for its big-selling cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in this indication earlier this year.

If approved for NMIBC, Jelmyto and UGN-102 could collectively achieve $1bn-plus in sales, according to Barrett. The NMIBC programme has cleared a phase 2b trial and phase 3 is at the planning stage.