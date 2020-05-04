US clears emergency use of Gilead’s remdesivir

The US FDA moved swiftly to grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Gilead Sciences’ coronavirus drug remdesivir after the drug showed preliminary efficacy in a clinical trial last week.

The EUA makes remdesivir the first drug worldwide to be approved for use in COVID-19, with the FDA clearing it for temporary use in hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 disease.

Gilead has already agreed to donate 1.5 million doses of remdesivir to treat patients, after the EUA said allocation of the drug will be based on “guiding principles that aim to maximise access for appropriate patients in urgent need of treatment, with direction from and in collaboration with the government”.

The federal government will coordinate the distribution of the drug, starting with hospitals in cities that are most affected by COVID-19, it added. Meanwhile, remdesivir is also under review in Europe and Japan.

Last week, results from the ACTT study conducted by the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) showed that the antiviral was able to shorten the recovery time for people with severe COVID-19 from about 15 days to 11.

It wasn’t able to significantly improve survival rates, and the data is still being crunched to see if it is able to stop hospitalised patients deteriorating to the extent that they need intensive care.

At the same time, Gilead reported clinical data showing that a 5-day regimen of remdesivir was as effective as a 10-day regimen, suggesting limited supplies of the drug could be eked out further.

The EUA approves the use of both the shorter and longer treatment courses “based on the severity of the disease”, said the drugmaker, which is recommending the longer course for patients so ill they need to ventilators.

Speaking at the official White House announcement of the EUA on Friday alongside President Donald Trump, Gilead’s chief executive Daniel O’Day said remdesivir is a “base step” in COVID-19 treatment, adding that the way to get better results will likely be to “add medicines on top of an antiviral”.

1.5 million doses is enough of the drug to treat around 140,000 patients, according to O’Day, who promised that manufacturing capacity is being ramped up as quickly as possible. He has previously suggested that a million treatment courses of the drug could be ready by the end of the year.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 250,000 lives worldwide out of an estimated 3.5 million cases, with the US at the top of the list in terms of both the number of infections (1.1 million) and fatalities (around 67,000) at last count.

Remdesivir’s approval has sparked a debate about how the drug should be priced after Gilead’s donated doses run out, and the company took pains to say it was too early to speculate on that during its first-quarter results statement last week.

The influential Institute for Clinical and Economic review (ICER) in the US weighed in on the topic last Friday, saying that $10 for a 10-day course of treatment – or $5 for five days – would allow Gilead to recover costs.

It also said however that using traditional cost-effectiveness models the company could charge up to $4,500 for the drug, based on the ACTT study findings.

“The results of a cost recovery approach and a cost-effectiveness approach are going to produce very different pricing estimates,” acknowledged ICER president Steven Pearson.

“Some may wish to view them as the low and the high end within which to frame a policy approach.”