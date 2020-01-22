W2O acquires advertising and medical education agency 21GRAMS

Integrated marketing network W2O Group has acquired healthcare advertising and medical education agency 21GRAMS.

The acquisition strengthens W2O’s position in medical and scientific communications, and will extend the group’s engagement with healthcare influencers.The addition of 21GRAMS to the group’s roster also complements W2O’s three most recent acquisitions – Arcus Medica, ISO.health and Radius Digital Science.

“21GRAMS is a true innovator, offering something different and more profound than its competitors. The agency’s philosophy that the work can and should tap into the human spirit, inspiring the invisible ‘something’ inside, aligns directly with our patient-first ethos and to what we are doing for clients,” said W2O founder and CEO Jim Weiss (pictured left).

The 21GRAMS acquisition will see W2O gain more than 150 advertising and patient/medical education specialists, who have extensive experience in working with healthcare brands across all major therapeutic areas and developmental stages.

The core capabilities New York-headquartered agency include advertising (direct-to-consumer and healthcare provider), patient storytelling, medical education, strategy, analytics and television production.

“W2O has been leading the charge in health’s tech revolution, combining intelligence with the latest technology to provide an unfair advantage for brands and organizations – not at the speed our industry is accustomed to, but in real-time to elevate the overall value and relevance of healthcare marketing and communications in today’s chaotic, digital-first world,” said Robert Blink, founder and CEO of 21GRAMS.

Following the incorporation into W2O Group, the 21GRAMS’ leadership team will remain the same with Robert Blink, president Wendy Levine, president of 21GRAMS Ed Jayson Dupre and chief creative officer Frank Mazzola at the helm.