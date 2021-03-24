W2O rebrands as ‘health innovation company’ Real Chemistry

Healthcare marketing and communications network W2O has rebranded as Real Chemistry in response to the ‘radical transformation’ in healthcare.

Real Chemistry is a ‘health innovation company’ designed to address the disruptive forces currently occurring within the healthcare space, such as digitisation, consumerism and value-based care.

The company combines services in digital marketing, creative and communications with clinical trial, health economics and outcomes, as well as value, pricing and access advisory expertise.

“For 20 years, our work and our passion have been about making the world a healthier place for all. Innovation in healthcare has never been faster or more important. The pandemic has shown us that communications plays a more vital role than ever to ensure life-changing healthcare solutions get to the right person at the right time and place,” said Jim Weiss, chief executive officer and founder of Real Chemistry.

“That is why this moment is about so much more than a new name or approach. It’s about how our ethos of action, our two decades of intentional evolution, and our drive for constant improvement helped us create what we see as the real chemistry between people and the brands born to change their lives,” he added.

Real Chemistry has over 400 analysts, digital experts and data scientists, with its Health Technologies division housing a portfolio of proprietary technology products, including Swoop, IPM.ai and Symplur Suite.

Real Chemistry’s Hū capability will focus on innovation and improvement in the clinical trial experience.

The company's expert service brands include W2O, focused on integrated communications, 21GRAMS, focused on advertising and medical, Discern, focused on value-based care consulting and starpower which has a focus on influencer and entertainment marketing.

“We’re driven to help our clients move faster and with more precision and efficiency. Recent events make clear the importance of value-based and outcomes-driven engagement, designed to connect the right patients to the right treatment at the right time,” added Jennifer Gottlieb, global president of Real Chemistry.

“Real Chemistry can do this for clinical trials, new product launches and commercialisation opportunities – all focused on successfully navigating product lifecycles to ultimately improve health outcomes, in partnership with our clients,” she added.