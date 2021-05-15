WebMD acquires UK-based healthcare publisher MGP

WebMD has acquired specialist healthcare publisher MGP, bolstering the company’s UK platform for healthcare professionals.

In a statement, WebMD said that the acquisition will combine the ‘core competencies’ of MGP with its flagship global brand for healthcare professionals (HCPs) – Medscape.

MGP will build on Medscape’s existing offerings of clinical news, health information, education and point-of-care tools.

Chesham, UK-based MGP produces content designed to help inform clinical decision-making and change clinical behaviour in line with best practice.

Following the acquisition, MGP will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Medscape while the two companies collaborate on and integrate products, platforms and services.

"MGP and Medscape have the trust and the engagement of hundreds of thousands of UK healthcare professionals, driving clinical behaviour change,” said Jeremy Schneider, group general manager, WebMD Global.

“Through this transaction, we can leverage our combined strengths and scale to deliver robust, information-rich content to doctors and innovative solutions to customers,” he added.

"MGP shares a core mission with that of Medscape: To provide information that doctors and other healthcare professionals need to deliver optimal healthcare for their patients," said Ivor Eisenstadt, founder of MGP.

"At MGP, we focus on providing an experience that drives the use of clinical guidelines to improve patient care. We are excited to join forces with Medscape to build on this commitment,” he added.