WHO has recommended GSK’s malaria vaccine for children

Based on the recommendation of its global advisory bodies for immunisation and malaria, WHO has recommended the wider use of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)’s RTS,S malaria vaccine in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

Malaria vaccine pilot programmes in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have shown high impact in real-life childhood vaccination settings, strong community demand and that RTS,S can be effectively delivered through routine child immunisation platforms.

New data shows that RTS,S, in combination with seasonal administration of antimalarials, lowers clinical episodes of malaria, hospital admissions with severe malaria and deaths by around 70%.

RTS,S is the first and only malaria vaccine to have been shown in pivotal long-term clinical trials to significantly reduce malaria in children. The vaccine is the result of over 30 years of research led by GSK, with PATH and other partners.

Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK, said: “GSK is proud that RTS,S, our ground-breaking malaria vaccine, developed over decades by our teams and partners, can now be made available to children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

“This long-awaited landmark decision can reinvigorate the fight against malaria in the region at a time when progress on malaria control has stalled. Both real-world evidence and clinical trial data show that RTS,S, alongside other malaria prevention measures, has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives.”