WHO partners with WhatsApp to provide accurate COVID-19 information

The World Health Organization (WHO) has partnered with social media platforms WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook to provide users with accurate information about the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

WHO is launching a messaging service with WhatsApp and Facebook to help supply people with up-to-date facts surrounding the coronavirus, to counteract any misinformation about the disease.

The messaging service could potentially reach up to two billion people, and also allows WHO to provide direct information to the people who need it.

It will provide all the latest news and information on coronavirus, including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.

The service will also provide users with the latest situation reports on the coronavirus and numbers in real time to help government decision-makers to protect the health of their populations.

It can be accessed through a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp – users simply need to type ‘hi’ to activate the conversation and access a menu of options that can help answer any questions they may have about the novel coronavirus disease.