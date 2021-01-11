2021: the year of decentralisation in drug development

Decentralisation across the healthcare industry gained traction in 2020.

Rising costs and timelines to bring innovative therapies to market – not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic – have accelerated the surge in demand for decentralised clinical trials. As

we move into 2021, the industry will witness the year of decentralisation, with the growing implementation of digital health technologies, in-home clinical services and remote monitoring across drug development programmes.

In fact, a recent survey released by Oracle showed that 76% of more than 250 industry respondents noted that the pandemic sped up their adoption of decentralised clinical trial methods.

These trials leverage technology to treat study patients remotely. However, despite the trend toward decentralisation over the past few years, sponsors have struggled to operationalise and execute this patient-centric approach effectively. Some of the industry’s reluctance stems from perceived high costs, unknowns around patient safety and reliability of remote data collection.

Hybrid models offer a viable alternative. In contrast to rigid traditional trial designs, where most procedures are conducted on site, hybrid trials combine traditional and decentralised elements, where some tests can be performed remotely and others in person at a study site.

Consequently, these trials offer a more agile framework, affording more choices and flexibility to sponsors, sites and patients. Whether decentralised or hybrid, amid pandemic stay-at-home mandates, their benefits become readily apparent to keep patients safe from viral infection and enrolled in studies by providing home healthcare options and direct-to-patient shipment of investigational products – in addition to keeping trials moving forward through remote clinical site monitoring.

Beyond solving challenges related to the recent pandemic, decentralised and hybrid trials can significantly reduce time spent documenting outcomes and collecting data. As we move forward through the next decade, we will see decentralised elements as an expectation, if not a requirement, of all protocols.

The future patient and clinical trial participant will also expect personal options for clinical trial engagement. Here we discuss the opportunities that decentralised and hybrid trial models bring to patients and the broader healthcare industry.