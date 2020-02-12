A market-adapted agile approach to launch excellence

What are the launch challenges that you are wrestling with in 2020? The increasingly austere pharma environment necessitates a new mindset, innovative commercial strategies and methods of working ‘to do more with less’. In this article we explore how an agile approach adapted to market dynamics is essential to achieving launch excellence. Consulting at McCann Health (CMH) has identified six key market dynamics impacting launch excellence.

1. Changing stakeholder perspectives of true value

Shifting stakeholder perspectives of true value necessitates a compelling, sophisticated value proposition bespoke to stakeholder role. A strategy grounded in deep stakeholder insights to maximise early opportunities, demonstrate brand value and connect emotionally will facilitate launch excellence.

Recommendation: create a 360-degree cross-functional patient journey identifying areas of connection and disconnection based

on in-depth insight allowing identification of desired behaviour changes. Taking a customer- centric creative approach, going beyond the medicine and understanding the holistic customer experience is vital to engage with relevance.

2. Less white space product differentiation

In crowded disease areas where compounds may show only incremental benefit, payers often make cross-product comparisons, differentiating and restricting treatment access. It is therefore critical to understand both competitors and stakeholders deeply.

Detailed competitor insights enable launch team alignment around opportunities for differentiation and risk identification; in particular, assessing anticipated access hurdles in the context of competitive insight is essential. Deep competitive insights help inform required market preparation for launch readiness, enabling optimum launch trajectory.

Recommendation: dynamic war gaming and scenario planning or ‘walking in competitors’ shoes’ allows agile launch plan creation, anticipating and responding to competitive dynamics. Agile planning should include the design of metrics that go beyond sales and include indicators of desired behaviour change.