A new era for patient services?

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a considerable impact across commercial activities in the life sciences industry, something we are seeing first-hand in our Contract Sales and Medical Solutions (CSMS) teams across the globe.

This impact has significantly affected both promotional and non-promotional activities, with many industry-sponsored patient services having to rapidly adapt to lockdown arrangements and limits on access to healthcare premises.

It is those services that provide support directly to patients where were are likely to see some of the biggest future opportunities for industry, driven by changing health system and patient behaviours and the residual impact of managing the pandemic.

The COVID-19 effect on service delivery

Pharma-sponsored patient services have evolved from relatively simple education or adherence support to a full range of solutions, including more complex in-person, multichannel and interventional interactions that complement the care patients receive from their healthcare professionals (HCPs). These different services have understandably been affected in different ways by lockdown and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Many services are already delivered remotely via digital and telephone support and have continued largely unaffected. For those involving in-person support from nurses or other HCPs, a shift to remote interactions has taken place in line with restrictions on travel.